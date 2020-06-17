EU's von der Leyen: We are not half-way through work to reach Brexit deal

"We are not half-way through the work to reach a Brexit deal with the UK," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

"We will do all in our power to reach a deal."

"We will not put into question our principles and the EU's integrity."

"There will be no deal without level playing field, fisheries and governance accord."

"No one can say with certainty where these negotiations will be at the end of the year."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair stays under modest bearish pressure following these comments and was last seen losing 0.25 on the day at 1.2542.