EU's von der Leyen: UK must sort its side of things on Brexit

Speaking publicly for the first time since the European Union's national leaders nominated her to head the European Commission last week, Ursula von der Leyen said that Brexit is not "end of something," and argued that it was crucial to have Brexit delivered in a way that lays the ground for good future cooperation.

"The UK must sort its side of things on Brexit," von der Leyen said, according to the official translation of her statement.

The GBP/USD pair didn't pay any attention to these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2473, adding 0.05% on a daily basis.