EU's von der Leyen: Strong measures can be taken if one party does not play by rules

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference that strong measure can be taken if either the UK or the EU "doesn't play by the rules."
Additional takeaways
"We built in safeguard necessary to make sure there is a strong incentive for both sides to stick to what agreed."
"We had a very strong negotiating position."
"COVID did not make talks easier."
"It is outstanding what teams did to achieve this deal in only twelve months."
"In any case, hard Brexit would have hit the UK harder than the EU."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.3355, gaining 0.47% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Brexit deal reached, GBP/USD holds on to higher ground
According to multiple sources, a Brexit deal has been reached. The Brexit deal will now go to UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for approval.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD
EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.
Gold holds steady near $1875 amid weaker USD, lacks follow-through
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1875-76 region, a modest 0.10% gains for the day.
Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer
Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.