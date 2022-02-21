EU’s Von der Leyen: Russia could lose financial market access if it invaded Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Sunday, Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major export goods if it invaded Ukraine, per German public broadcaster ARD.

Key quotes

"Russia would in principle be cut off from the international financial markets,"

sanctions would be imposed on "all goods we make that Russia urgently needs to modernize and diversify its economy, where we are globally dominant and they have no replacement."

"The move to sanctions is so enormous and consequential that we know we must always give Russia a chance to return to diplomacy and the negotiating table.”

"This window is still open."

Market reaction

The Russian invasion risk on Ukraine persists, despite the confirmation of the Biden-Putin Summit and the G7 leaders’ meeting to discuss the security of Europe.

However, investors cheer the encouraging development, sending the S&P 500 futures 0.52% higher on the day while ripping 0.16% off the US dollar index so far this Monday.