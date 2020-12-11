EU’s von der Leyen reportedly told leaders that she has 'low expectations' for a Brexit deal

“European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has just told leaders that she has "low expectations" that the EU can reach a Brexit deal with the UK, European journalist, James Franey, reports, citing sources present at the European Council Summit.

“Situation is difficult. Main obstacles remain,” the EU official said of von der Leyen’s message. “To be seen by Sunday whether a deal is possible," the official added.

On Thursday, the UK PM Boris Johnson warned that a no-deal Brexit is a "strong possibility", talks continue ahead of the Sunday deadline.

GBP/USD falls below 1.3300

The discouraging headlines eroded nearly 50-pips off the GBP/USD pair, as it now trading near-daily lows of 1.3268, losing 0.18% on a daily basis.

GBP/USD: 15-minutes chart