EU’s von der Leyen recommends a gradual approach towards lifting the containment measures

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen took to twitter in the last minutes to convey that message that the lockdown measures need to be lifted gradually.

She tweeted out:

“The restrictive measures taken by Member States have been crucial in reducing the number of new infections. This has helped our health systems to cope but these measures come at a huge price.

This roadmap is not a signal that containment measures can be lifted as of now but intends to provide a frame for Member State decisions. In general, we recommend a gradual approach and every action should be continuously monitored.

Our recommendations focus on three main pre-conditions:

Significant decrease in the spread of the coronavirus. Sufficient health system capacity. 3. Adequate surveillance and monitoring capacity.”

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD has bounced-off 1.0920 lows but still loses 0.40% to now trade at 1.0935, as the king dollar remains in command across the fx board.