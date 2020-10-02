EU's von der Leyen on Brexit: Most difficult areas are still completely open

Commenting on the latest round of Brexit negotiations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the most difficult areas are still "completely open," as reported by Reuters.

"There is still a lot of work to do but it is a matter of fairness," von der Leyen noted and reiterated that the EU and the UK need to intensify talks.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be weighing on the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.42% on a daily basis at 1.2942 and the EUR/GBP pair was down 0.55% at 0.9060.