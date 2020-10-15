EU's von der Leyen on Brexit: Good work has been done but critical issues still open

Commenting on the latest round of Brexit negotiations, "good work has been done but critical issues remain open," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We want a good deal."

"Climate change is the biggest challenge in the medium-long term."

"EU has a clear plan for 55% climate target, ambitious goal but doable."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair extended its daily slide after these comments and was last seen losing 0.83% on a daily basis at 1.2903.