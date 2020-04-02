EU's von der Leyen: Long-term EU budget to embody EU response to coronavirus crisis

The next long-term EU budget will have to embody the EU's response to the coronavirus crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, per Reuters.

"I count on governments and EU Parliament to back the Commission package against the coronavirus epidemic swiftly," von der Leyen added. "Government heads I spoke to were interested and positive towards the proposed short-time work scheme. When asked if €100 billion will be enough for the short-time work scheme, von der Leyen said that this was a "massive support" for the EU.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was up 0.15% on the day while Germany's DAX 30 was adding 0.2%.