EU's von der Leyen: Hope to finalise deal soon on Moderna COVID vaccine

The European Commission will authorise the coronavirus vaccine deal with CureVac on Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday and noted that the deal will include 400 million doses, as reported by Reuters.

"We hope to finalise a deal soon on Moderna COVID vaccine," von der Leyen added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was unchanged on the day at 1.1828.