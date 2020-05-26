EU’s von der Leyen: Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs reaches EUR10 bln

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission tweeted out on Tuesday, noting that the global campaign to fund the development of vaccine and drugs against COVID-19 has raised EUR9.5 billion.

von der Leyen tweeted: “Great result, reaching 1st milestone of GlobalResponse pledging marathon led by EU Commission.”

Market reaction

The above comments are only going to add to the current upbeat market mood, as investors cheer some success on the coronavirus vaccine. The US dollar is broadly downed amid risk-on, as EUR/USD hits fresh three-day highs of 1.0973.

At the time of writing, the major gains 0.55% to 1.0958.