EU’s von der Leyen: Fiscal leeway should be granted to boost growth

Speaking before the European Union (EU) lawmakers on Wednesday, the President-Designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU states should profit from leeway allowed by EU fiscal rules to boost growth.

Key Quotes:

"We must use the flexibility allowed under the stability and growth pact to give time and space for our economies to grow.”

"At the same time we must support member states with targeted investments and structural reforms."

The EUR/USD pair continues to test the 1.1000 support area, slightly offered on the day. The above comments appear to be overlooked by the markets, as all eyes now remain on the US dataflow for fresh trading impetus.