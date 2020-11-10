EU's von der Leyen: Europe can partner with US In defining rules for digital economy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that she believes European can partner with the US in defining the rules for the digital economy, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"It is time for a new transatlantic agenda with Europe taking the initiative."

"Looking forward to the US rejoining Paris Climate Agreement."

"What is illegal offline should be illegal online."

"It is important that partners raise their standards in the digital economy too."

"Large digital companies must pay appropriate taxes."

"If there is no international agreement on digital taxes, Europe will act."

"Deadline of mid-2021 is final one for digital taxation."

"We cannot go back to the agenda with the US we had five years ago."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.2% on the day at 1.1790.