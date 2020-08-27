EU’s von der Leyen: Dombrovskis given temporary charge of trade after Hogan exit

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will take over the temporary responsibility for trade after the resignation of Ireland’s Phil Hogan, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission confirmed in a statement on Thursday.
Additional comments
“The Irish government should propose a man and a woman as potential successors and she would later determine the final allocation of tasks.“
“Ireland may not retain the trade portfolio.”
“Expect the team to be particularly vigilant about complying with national or regional coronavirus restrictions.”
Hogan quit late Wednesday over allegations he had breached COVID-19 guidelines during a trip to Ireland.
Market reaction
EUR/USD remains under pressure near-daily lows of 1.1817 ahead of Powell’s speech.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slide before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is struggling to retain 1.1800, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3200 amid renewed dollar’s strength, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD turned negative as the dollar found strength ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region
Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.