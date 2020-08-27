EU’s von der Leyen: Dombrovskis given temporary charge of trade after Hogan exit

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will take over the temporary responsibility for trade after the resignation of Ireland’s Phil Hogan, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

“The Irish government should propose a man and a woman as potential successors and she would later determine the final allocation of tasks.“

“Ireland may not retain the trade portfolio.”

“Expect the team to be particularly vigilant about complying with national or regional coronavirus restrictions.”

Hogan quit late Wednesday over allegations he had breached COVID-19 guidelines during a trip to Ireland.

EUR/USD remains under pressure near-daily lows of 1.1817 ahead of Powell’s speech.