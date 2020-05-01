EU’s von der Leyen backs investigation into coronavirus origin

Speaking to CNBC, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission said, she supports the calls for an investigation into the new coronavirus original, adding that China should be involved in the process.

Key quotes

“Call for more transparency in the future and said governments needed to learn lessons from the current crisis.”

“One of the lessons learned from this pandemic is that we need more robust data, overall, and we need more centralized than an entity that is analyzing those data so that the early warning mechanism is way better.”

“For example, at the level of the European Union, we know that we need a more robust data system for such situations as we see it right now with the coronavirus. And for building up a system that is, that you can count on.”

When asked on whether a probe could lead to a weakening of relations with China, “No, I don’t think so, because it’s all on our own interest. I mean, this this pandemic has caused so much damage. So it’s in our own interest, of every country, that we are better prepared the next time. We will, we do not know when such a crisis occurs again, but we should be better prepared now.”