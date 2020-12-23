EU's von der Leyen and UK PM Johnson to hold call on Wednesday or Thursday – Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to hold another call either Wednesday or Thursday, Reutters reported on Wednesday, citing an EU source familiar with the matter.

Earlier in the day, UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said that they don't have a deal that PM Johnson could sign up to yet.

Market reaction

The British pound showed no immediate reaction to this headline. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.55% on the day at 1.3435.