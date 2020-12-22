EU's von der Leyen and UK PM Johnson discussed Brexit on Monday – Reuters

In a telephone conversation on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed Brexit and COVID-19, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing EU officials familiar with the matter.

Earlier in the day, Politico reported that sides tried to solve the issue surrounding fisheries but a UK government official noted that the EU's position was still miles off what was acceptable for them.

"EU sources added that the bloc was now willing to accept a reduction in the value of its catch in UK waters of up to 25% over a period of time from 2021," Reuters wrote.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will update the bloc's 27 national envoys on Brexit at 1500 GMT on Tuesday.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower with the initial market reaction but didn't come under persistent selling pressure. At the moment, the pair is down 0.18% on the day at 1.3437.