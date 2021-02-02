EU's Von der Leyen: 300M doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca coming in Europe in Q2

Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, confirmed Tuesday that 300 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Europe in the second quarter of 2021.

Additional quotes

“If approved, further 80 million doses of J&J's and Curevac vials will be available in Q2. “

“AstraZeneca will provide in coming 2 months 40 million vaccine doses, we expect will make up for cuts seen in Q1.”

“Confirm target to vaccinate 70% of the adult population in Europe by summer.”

Asked if worried that Italy’s political crisis could delay the recovery plan, says “governments working hard, if there are difficulties, we will see.”

Market reaction

The euro is little impressed by EU’s Chief Von der Leyen’s upbeat vaccine comments, as EUR/USD hovers around 1.2070, having stalled its recovery near 1.2090. Focus shifts to Eurozone Q4 GDP data.