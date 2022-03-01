EU's Vestager: Can't ban Russian gas completely

European Union (EU) “can't ban Russian gas completely,” European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, said in an interview with Der Spiegel on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Maersk, an integrated logistics company and the world's largest container shipping line, reported that it has suspended deliveries to and from Russian ports.
In addition, TotalEnergies SE, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company, said that it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia.
"TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia," it said.
