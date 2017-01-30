EU's Verhofstadt: 'Simply No Deal' for UK without EU Parliament consent - RTRS

EU's Verhofstadt: 'Simply No Deal' for UK without EU Parliament consent - RTRSBy Haresh Menghani
EU's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt was out on the wires, via Reuters, saying that there will be 'Simply No Deal' for UK without EU Parliament consent.
Key highlights:
• I deplore the Brexit decision
• We're looking for fair negotiations with the UK
• Brexit talks can take future relations into account
• Brexit is an enormous wake up call for Europe
• The idea of a European defence union is on the table again since the Brexit vote
• Sees no room for Europe to expand defence spending
• Is glad Trump and May seemed to agree on security issues