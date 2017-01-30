EU's Verhofstadt: 'Simply No Deal' for UK without EU Parliament consent - RTRS

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt was out on the wires, via Reuters, saying that there will be 'Simply No Deal' for UK without EU Parliament consent.

Key highlights:

• I deplore the Brexit decision

• We're looking for fair negotiations with the UK

• Brexit talks can take future relations into account

• Brexit is an enormous wake up call for Europe

• The idea of a European defence union is on the table again since the Brexit vote

• Sees no room for Europe to expand defence spending

• Is glad Trump and May seemed to agree on security issues