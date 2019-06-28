EU's Tusk: We are committed to Iran nuclear deal

The European Union (EU) is committed to Iran nuclear deal as long as Iran upholds it, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday.

Iran has threatenedd to violate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if the 2015 nuclear agreement unravels, according to Wall Street Journal.

Key quotes

"We are closer to a solution on the EU top jobs, but not close enough to say something concrete."

"We need to keep channels of communication with Iran open/"