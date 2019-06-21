EU's Tusk: Draghi told EU leaders biggest risks to outlook is trade and geopolitical tensions

European Council President Donald Tusk crossed the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, explaining that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told EU leaders that biggest risks to the economic outlook were trade and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Commenting on Brexit, "The united approach of the EU 27 on Brexit is that they looking forward to working with the next British Prime Minister," Tusk said and repeated, once again, that the Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation.

The EUR/GBP pair largely ignored those headlines and continues to trade near its daily highs around 0.8930.