European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday said that he would not accept the deal if it were not "OK" for the European Union and Ireland. "A deal is always better than a no-deal," Tusk added and said that he was optimistic that it will be accepted by the UK parliament, per Reuters.

There was no market reaction to these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2875, adding 0.35% on the day, and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.12% at 0.8636.