EU's Šefčovič: We will focus on achieving a good agreement on Brexit

We will focus on achieving a good agreement on Brexit, Maroš Šefčovič, European Commission Vice President of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight said this Monday. We are ready to work until the last minute to get a good agreement for both sides on Brexit. Any agreement must be fair for both sides, Šefčovič added further.

Meanwhile, the British pound remained supported by reviving hopes of a last-minute Brexit deal. In fact, the GBP/USD pair was hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the key 1.3000 psychological mark.