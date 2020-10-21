EU's Šefčovič: No fair deal on trade without fair deal on fisheries

Maroš Šefčovič, European Commission Vice President of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, is back on wires now, via Reuters, speaking further on the Brexit issue.

Key quotes

“No fair deal on trade without a fair deal on fisheries.”

“Now is time for responsibility.”

“New deal not possible unless the last one properly respected.”

Earlier today, he said that “we are still far apart on Brexit.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD is off the five-week highs of 1.3064 but trades with size-able gains around 1.3050, at the time of writing.