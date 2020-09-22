EU's Šefčovič: Next EU-UK joint committee meeting on September 28

Maroš Šefčovič, European Commission Vice President of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight announced on Tuesday that a joint committee between the European Union (EU) and the UK on the Brexit issue will take place on September 28.

Separately, Germany’s Europe Minister Michael Roth urged the UK to drops plans to pass an Internal Market Bill while speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

Roth said: "Please, London, stop the games, time is running out," per Reuters.

Market reaction

GBP/USD has bounced off two-month lows of 1.2717 and regains the 1.2750 barrier, as markets digest the latest comments from the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey.

At the press time, the cable sheds 0.27% to trade at 1.2780.