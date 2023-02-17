EU's Šefčovič: Good progress made in Brexit talks

EU Commissioner for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič said on Friday that they made good progress in Brexit talks with British Foreign Secretary James cleverly, as reported by Reuters.
Šefčovič added that their shared objective is to find joint solutions responding to the everyday concerns of people in Northern Ireland.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the Pound Sterling's performance against its major rivals. At the time of press, GBP/USD was down 0.5% on the day at 1.1932.
