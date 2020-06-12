EU's Sefcovic: EU will continue to fully protect integrity of single market

"With 6 months left, we still have lots of work to do to get a trade deal with Britain," said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Friday following his meeting with British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.

Additional takeaways

"The window of opportunity is rapidly closing."

"UK will have to put in place all necessary checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from January 1."

"Only sound and effective implementation of all legal commitments by the UK will ensure continued peace in Northern Ireland and unity of the EU single market."

"Gove confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period."

"EU remains open to such an extension."

"Atmosphere of talks with gove was very cordial and conclusions on progress in coming weeks were pragmatic."

"Issue of full border checks in the UK was not discussed on Friday with Gove."

"EU will continue to fully protect the integrity of the single market."

"We agreed with Gove today acceleration of work is necessary."

"We want an ambitious deal on a future relationship with Britain."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.8% on the day at 6,125.55 points.