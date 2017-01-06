EU's Oettinger: No reason to believe UK will use budget veto as negotiating card

EU's Oettinger: No reason to believe UK will use budget veto as negotiating cardBy Eren Sengezer
Günther Hermann Oettinger, the European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources, crossed the wires, via Reuters, with the key quotes found below:
- Disappearance of British EU budget rebate with Brexit provides chance to ‘get rid of all other rebates later granted'
- No reason to believe UK will use budget veto as negotiating card
- Expect next UK government to recognize that a Brexit deal for economy & citizens is better than no deal