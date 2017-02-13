EU's Moscovici: Eurozone recovery seen supporting pickup in inflation

EU's Moscovici: Eurozone recovery seen supporting pickup in inflationBy Dhwani Mehta
European Union (EU) Commissioner Pierre Moscovici was on the wires last minutes, via Bloomberg, speaking at the press conference, following the release of EU 2017 winter economic forecasts.
Key Headlines:
UK jobs more resilient than expected
Conditions in place for job creation in Europe
Recovery seen supporting pickup in inflation
Expansionist US policy will push up rates
Italy must adopt additional measures of 0.2% of GDP
Will visit Greece's Tsipras on Wednesday and will help conclude the Greek reform review