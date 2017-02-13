EU's Moscovici: Eurozone recovery seen supporting pickup in inflation

European Union (EU) Commissioner Pierre Moscovici was on the wires last minutes, via Bloomberg, speaking at the press conference, following the release of EU 2017 winter economic forecasts.

Key Headlines:

UK jobs more resilient than expected

Conditions in place for job creation in Europe

Recovery seen supporting pickup in inflation

Expansionist US policy will push up rates

Italy must adopt additional measures of 0.2% of GDP

Will visit Greece's Tsipras on Wednesday and will help conclude the Greek reform review