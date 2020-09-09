EU's Michel: Withdrawal Agreement has to be applied in full

The Withdrawal Agreement was concluded and ratified by both the EU and the UK and it has to be applied in full, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"Breaking the international law is not acceptable and does not create the confidence we need to build our future relationship," Michel added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be helping the British pound stage a meaningful recovery against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.35% on the day at 1.2940.