EU's Michel: EU wants a more balanced trade relationship with China

Following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, European Council President Charles Michel said that he reiterated that the EU wants a relationship with China based on fairness and a more balanced trade relationship.

Additional takeaways

"The national security law for Hong Kong continues to raise grave concerns."

"Told xi of concerns about Chinese treatment of minorities."

"Told Xi that vaccine development needs to be done with global cooperation."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 1.7% on a daily basis at 3,397.