EU's Michel: EU summit will not have a long debate on Brexit

While speaking to reporters ahead of the European Council Meeting, European Council President Charles Michel said that they will not have a long debate on Brexit, as reported by Reuters.

"We will defend our European interests," Michel added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX 30 indexes were up 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD continues to push lower and was last seen losing 0.93% on the day at 1.3271.