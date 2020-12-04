EU’s Michel: Essential to make sure that EU-UK deal is acceptable to all 27 EU states

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel was out with some comments in the last hour and said that rule of law is a key issue linked to EU DNA. It is essential to make sure that any EU-UK free trade deal sealed by negotiators is acceptable to all 27 EU states, Michel added further.

The comments did little to influence the British pound or provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair, which was last seen trading with modest gains around the 1.3460 region.