EU’s McGuiness on Brexit: There is one glimmer of hope in statement last night

“There is one glimmer of hope in a statement last night,” Mairead McGuinness, the European Union's (EU) Commissioner for Financial Services, said on Thursday.

“Statement said they gained a clear understanding of each other's positions,” he added.

“There is a deal to be done.

“Level playing field is the main issue.”

“Perhaps last night helped to clarify where the fault lines are.”

“A breakthrough may yet take place, but there is no certainty.”

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is back on the wires, clarifying his previous statement on the Brexit issue.

Raab said: “The EU would need to move significantly to keep talking beyond Sunday,” adding that “there needs to be movement on both fisheries, level playing field.”

