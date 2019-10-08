EU’s Malmstrom: Not optimistic on avoiding US tariffs

Reuters is out with the latest comments from the European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, with the key comments noted below.

She said: “No longer optimistic on avoiding US tariffs, following the WTO Airbus (Air Fp) case result; lower member state expectations regarding the level of support that can be provided.”

The shared currency remains unperturbed by the above comments, as EUR/USD keeps its range below 1.1000.