EU's Malmstrom: No progress with US on industrial goods pact

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said that there was no progress with the United States on the industrial goods pact.

Nevertheless, this comment doesn't seem to be impacting the market sentiment in any way. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1.6% on the day and the S&P 500 Futures was adding 0.9%, suggesting that Wall Street will open the day sharply higher. Furthermore, Eurostoxx 50 and Germany's DAX are both rising around 1% today.