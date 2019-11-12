EU’s Malmström last week rejected a request from Lighthizer for a mini trade deal - Politico

According to a letter seen by Politico’s editor, Malmström last week rejected a request from her US counterpart Lighthizer for a mini trade deal.

The agreement, which was to be struck ahead of a deadline for Trump to impose tariffs on European cars this Wednesday.

The above piece of news has little to no impact on the EUR markets, as EUR/USD continues to struggle below the 50-DMA at 1.1042, modestly flat on the day.