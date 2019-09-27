EU’s Juncker: We are doing all we can to reach a Brexit deal

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The latest comments are crossing the wires, via Reuters, from the European Commission President Juncker, as he says that “we are doing all we can to reach a Brexit deal”.

He added that it will be Britain’s fault if we do not reach a deal.

