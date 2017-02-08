EU's Juncker: Ready to retaliate if needed over new U.S. sanctions on Russia

EU's Juncker: Ready to retaliate if needed over new U.S. sanctions on RussiaBy Eren Sengezer
"The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday said new U.S. sanctions on Russia had taken into account the bloc's concerns but that it stands ready to retaliate within days if the measures are applied to hurt its economic interests," Reuters reported recently.
Key quotes:
- Crucial to coordinate with the United States to ensure sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis are effective
- We are ready. We must defend our economic interests vis a vis the United States, and we will do that
