EU’s Juncker: It is 'unfair' to attack central bank independence

The EU Commission President notes that it's unfair' to attack central bank independence, in his speech on the third and final day of the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal.

His comments come in response to Tuesday’s remarks by the US President Trump on the European Central Bank (ECB) Draghi’s easing comments.

Trump said: “Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others.”