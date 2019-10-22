EU's Juncker: It is painful spending so much time on Brexit

The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker crossed the wires in the last hour, saying that Brexit is a waste of time and energy.

Key quotes:

It is painful spending so much time on Brexit.

Will always regret the UK's decision to leave the EU.

It is not possible for the EU to ratify Brexit before the UK does.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to make it through the key 1.30 psychological mark and dropped to fresh session lows, further below mid-1.2900s in the last hour.