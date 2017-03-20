EU’s Juncker: Brexit example will make everyone realise that it's not worth leaving

Reuters reported comments from the European Commission (EC) President Jean-Claude Juncker, during his interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper earlier on the day.

Not worried about other EU countries leaving the bloc after Britain because Brexit will make them see it is not a good option

When asked by the newspaper if other member states would follow Britain's example in quitting:

Juncker said: "No. Britain's example will make everyone realise that it's not worth leaving."

“On the contrary, the remaining member states will fall in love with each other again and renew their vows with the European Union," he added.