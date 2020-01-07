EU’s Hogan: Will visit US next week, regarding performing WTO and dealing with trade issues

The European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making some comments on the French digital tax issues with the US.

Digital tax issue is a major source of contention with the US.

He and Le Maire discussed issue of having a level playing field with China in areas such as technology and infrastructure.

Wants the world trade organization to become more effective.

Will visit US next week, regarding reforming WTO and dealing with trade issues.