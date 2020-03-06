EU's Hogan: Many difficult issues remain with the US, atmosphere positive

Phil Hogan, the EU's representative for trade, has said that many difficult issues have to be resolved in talks with the US. He added that Brussels aims to see reductions in industrial tariffs. On the other hand, the Irishman said that the atmosphere in talks is positive.

Hogan, who has been outspoken about Brexit, has taken over from Cecilia Maelstrom and is trying to stave off President Donald Trump's threats to slap levies on European vehicles.

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1270, mostly moving on the coronavirus-related fall in US yields.