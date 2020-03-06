EU's Hogan: Many difficult issues remain with the US, atmosphere positive

Phil Hogan, the EU's representative for trade, has said that many difficult issues have to be resolved in talks with the US. He added that Brussels aims to see reductions in industrial tariffs. On the other hand, the Irishman said that the atmosphere in talks is positive.
Hogan, who has been outspoken about Brexit, has taken over from Cecilia Maelstrom and is trying to stave off President Donald Trump's threats to slap levies on European vehicles.
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1270, mostly moving on the coronavirus-related fall in US yields.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.13 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness, Brexit talks
GBP/USD is rising above 1.30 as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Forex Today: Gold, yen soar, stocks, dollar dive as US coronavirus fears leap, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The soggy mood in markets continues as the US admitted it performed only around 500 coronavirus tests and as thousands in New York City have self-quarantined.
Gold climbs to fresh seven-year highs near $1,690
With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections surging globally, heightened worries over a protracted global recession force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,687, a little below the seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.