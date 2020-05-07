EU's Hogan: Making very slow progress on Brexit talks

Despite the urgency, the European Union and the United Kingdom are making "very slow progress" on Brexit talks, EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"The UK government has decided that COVID-19 is to be blamed for any fallout from Brexit," Hogan added and noted that he hopes they can see a change in Brexit negotiations next week.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.65% on the day and the Euro Stoxx 50 was gaining 0.73%. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.2378.