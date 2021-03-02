EU's Gentiloni: Working to allocate 13% of EU recovery funds to each country by summer break

"The risk of different speed of recovery from COVID-19 crisis among eurozone countries is not behind us," European Union Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"The European Commission is working to allocate 13% of EU recovery funds to each country by the summer break," Gentiloni added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.17% on a daily basis at 1.2025.