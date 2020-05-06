EU’s Gentiloni: We fully respect the independence of the ECB in monetary policy

The European Union (EU) Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni is on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking after the Commission’s forecasts.
Gentiloni said: We fully respect the independence of the ECB in monetary policy when asked about the German court ruling on the central bank’s QE case.
