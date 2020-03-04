EU’s Gentiloni: Italy won’t be left alone, now think about reviving economy - Corriere

In an interview with an Italian daily, Corriere Della Sera, the European Union (EU) Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said, “in Rome, we need a reform plan to start growing again.”
Key quotes
"It is clear that a global response is needed, both in terms of health and virus containment policies, and economically. Sad to note that coronavirus has served to rediscover the importance of multilateralism. I am personally engaged in the G7 and G20 to contribute to a global response. I consider the outcome of the G7 conference call in which I participated today (yesterday, ed) positive."
From the EU comes a message of solidarity, understanding and closeness. We will evaluate the Italian request to use the "exceptional circumstances" clause on public finance balances with this positive spirit. The measures then have to be related to these circumstances. Further interventions will have to be coordinated and decided at the European level and will be the subject of the next meetings. But on Italy I would like to add something, if I can: we must be aware that our difficulties come from afar and therefore, beyond the expenses to face the emergency, Italy needs a plan for reforms and revitalizing the economy . I know that Minister Roberto Gualtieri is working on it.”
EUR/USD keeps losses around 1.1150
Amid broad-based US dollar rebound and mixed German Retail Sales data, EUR/USD keeps its corrective mode intact from a two-month top of 1.1212.
The spot trades 0.18% lower at 1.1154, at the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Biden leads in Super Tuesday
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, off the highs. The US dollar is gaining ground as centrist Biden leads in the Democrats' Super Tuesday." Coronavirus headlines, the Fed cut and critical US figures are all eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.2800 amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
GBP/USD is battling 1.28 as the US dollar edges up after Biden's lead in Super Tuesday and as the world is following coronavirus headlines. UK final Services PMI and Brexit developments are eyed.
Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed
Centrist Joe Biden is emerging as the new front-runner in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" of primaries. Nevertheless, left-leaning Bernie Sanders has won California – the largest state – and the race continues.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.