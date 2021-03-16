EU's EMA: Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that their investigation into the possible side effects of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine is ongoing, as reported by Reuters.

"The current situation is not unexpected."

"We have asked experts to investigate whether there is a link between vaccine and blood clot events."

"We are evaluating all of the incidents on a case-by-case basis."

"Experts are expected to reach a conclusion on Thursday."

"We will inform the public immediately after Thursday's meeting."

"There is no indication vaccine has caused blood clot incidents."

"The number of events is not higher than seen in a normal population."

"Benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks."

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was up 0.4% on the day at 3,845.