EU's EMA: Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that their investigation into the possible side effects of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine is ongoing, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"The current situation is not unexpected."
"We have asked experts to investigate whether there is a link between vaccine and blood clot events."
"We are evaluating all of the incidents on a case-by-case basis."
"Experts are expected to reach a conclusion on Thursday."
"We will inform the public immediately after Thursday's meeting."
"There is no indication vaccine has caused blood clot incidents."
"The number of events is not higher than seen in a normal population."
"Benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was up 0.4% on the day at 3,845.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured despite weak US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1950 but struggles to rise despite a disappointing drop of 3% in US retail sales. Earlier, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
XAU/USD remains stuck between key levels, holds around $1,730
XAU/USD is trading in a very narrow band for second straight day. Buyers could target $1,745 if gold manages to clear $1,736 resistance. $1,710 aligns as the initial support before $1,700.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.